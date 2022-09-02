Driver charged in fiery wreck that shutdown I-285 in Dunwoody

One of the drivers involved in a fiery crash that shutdown I-285 in Dunwoody Monday is facing charges, police said.

Dunwoody police say four vehicles were heading west along I-285 when on of vehicles went around another that was stopped in traffic, leading to a chain-reaction crash right under the bridge on Ashford-Dunwoody. The tractor trailer hit a vehicle, pushing it against the median and flipping another car onto its side.

All westbound lanes were brought to a standstill as crews worked to clear the wreckage and assess the damage. The aftermath of the wreck continued into the next day, as the Georgia Department of Transportation shut down two lanes of I-285 as a precaution.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ All lanes of I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road were closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that caught fire under the overpass on August 29, 2022. (Dunwoody Police Department)

Dunwoody police on Friday told FOX 5 that the driver of the blue Mustang involved has been charged with making an improper lane change, which resulted in the crash.