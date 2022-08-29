I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed in all directions after fiery crash

All lanes in both directions are closed along Interstate 285 along the north side in Dunwoody because of a fiery crash.

SKYFOX 5 flew over The Perimeter at Ashford-Dunwoody Road a little after 3 p.m. and found a tractor trailer under the overpass on fire. Traffic in both directions as well along the overpass was at a complete stop.

At least three other vehicles were involved in the crash. At least two of those vehicles appeared to have caused damage to the center median wall.

Traffic was backed up to Riverside Drive on the west side and Spaghetti Junction on the east side.

The crash was also impacting traffic along Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, and Peachtree Industrial Blvd close to I-285.

Dunwoody police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Officials are trying to channel as much traffic currently stuck on the interstate off of it.

All lanes of I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road were closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that caught fire under the overpass on August 29, 2022.

It was not clear when the wreck would be cleared and no word on if the overpass would need to be inspected due to the fire.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials have not released the number or extent of injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.