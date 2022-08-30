GDOT crews inspect support beams under bridge after fiery crash on I-285

The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down two lanes of I-285 to inspect damage after a fiery crash under the Ashford-Dunwoody bridge.

"This is an extra precaution, an extra layer that we’re taking to ensure the structure is sound," said spokesman Kyle Collins.

Dunwoody police say on Monday afternoon four vehicles were heading west along I-285. One of the vehicles went around another that was stopped in traffic, leading to a chain-reaction crash right under the bridge on Ashford-Dunwoody. The tractor trailer hit a vehicle, pushing it against the median and flipping another car onto its side.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ All lanes of I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road were closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that caught fire under the overpass on August 29, 2022. (Dunwoody Police Department)

"Fortunately there was no loss of life," Collins said.

The crash backed up traffic for hours.

"Obviously there was gridlock in all directions," Collins said.

"It was just awful," said Jason Watkins, a driver was stuck behind the mess. "Several hours."

GDOT tells FOX 5 that crews repaved the stretch of road Monday night into Tuesday morning, working to get traffic back to normal.

Collins said the bridge and the highway are safe.

"We haven’t deemed any of the damage critical as of yet. It if was critical we would not have traffic on 285 under it or on Ashford-Dunwoody Road."