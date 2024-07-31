Driver charged in I-20 multiple vehicle crash in Atlanta

Troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash westbound on Interstate 20 near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:26 p.m. Troopers found five heavily damaged vehicles on the right shoulder of the roadway. A HERO unit and a Grady ambulance were at the scene, with the ambulance leaving shortly after the troopers arrived, transporting four individuals with moderate injuries.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger was traveling too fast for the conditions while changing into the second lane. The Charger's driver reacted to an unknown vehicle, swerving to the right and striking a gray Camry. The collision forced the Charger to veer left, hitting a white Acura TSX in the left lane. The Camry then rotated right, hitting an unoccupied Honda Passport parked on the right shoulder. The Acura also rotated to the right and collided with a white Ford work van in the third lane.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was charged with failure to maintain a lane and driving too fast for conditions.

The right lane of westbound I-20 was blocked for approximately two hours.