Driver charged after fatal motorcycle crash in Rome

The Brief A motorcycle crash on April 4 in Rome claimed the life of 60-year-old Jeffrey Scott Nelson after another driver failed to yield while making an improper left turn. Police say Jasmen Labronze Lofton, 44, turned from the inside travel lane instead of the center turn lane and entered the path of Nelson’s oncoming motorcycle. Lofton has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle in the Second Degree and Improper Left Turn following a completed investigation by Rome Police.



The Rome Police Department has concluded its investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred earlier this month, resulting in charges against a local driver.

What we know:

The collision took place around 8:49 p.m. on April 4 at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Dellwood Drive. Officers arrived at the scene to find that a motorcycle rider had sustained fatal injuries. The department’s Accident Investigation Team (AIT) was called in to process the scene.

According to police, the crash occurred when Jasmen Labronze Lofton, 44, of Rome, was driving eastbound on Shorter Avenue and attempted to make a left turn. Investigators determined that Lofton improperly turned from the inside travel lane instead of the designated center turn lane and also failed to yield to oncoming traffic. As a result, her vehicle entered the path of a westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Jeffrey Scott Nelson, 60, of Rome, was traveling westbound in the inside lane when he collided with Lofton’s vehicle. Nelson was ejected from his motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Following the investigation, police have filed formal charges against Lofton, including Homicide by Vehicle in the Second Degree and Improper Left Turn.