Driver charged after fatal motorcycle crash in Rome
ROME, Ga. - The Rome Police Department has concluded its investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred earlier this month, resulting in charges against a local driver.
What we know:
The collision took place around 8:49 p.m. on April 4 at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Dellwood Drive. Officers arrived at the scene to find that a motorcycle rider had sustained fatal injuries. The department’s Accident Investigation Team (AIT) was called in to process the scene.
According to police, the crash occurred when Jasmen Labronze Lofton, 44, of Rome, was driving eastbound on Shorter Avenue and attempted to make a left turn. Investigators determined that Lofton improperly turned from the inside travel lane instead of the designated center turn lane and also failed to yield to oncoming traffic. As a result, her vehicle entered the path of a westbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, Jeffrey Scott Nelson, 60, of Rome, was traveling westbound in the inside lane when he collided with Lofton’s vehicle. Nelson was ejected from his motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.
Following the investigation, police have filed formal charges against Lofton, including Homicide by Vehicle in the Second Degree and Improper Left Turn.