Atlanta Summer Food Program offers free meals to kids through July

The Brief Atlanta’s Summer Food Program kicked off June 9, offering free lunches at pools, libraries, and splashpads to children up to age 18 through July 25. The city expects to serve an average of 3,000 meals daily, aiming to provide over 150,000 meals by summer’s end. A mobile feeding program expands access for families without transportation; details and locations are available on the city’s parks and recreation website.



The City of Atlanta has officially launched its annual Summer Food Program to ensure children have access to nutritious meals while school is out.

What we know:

The program, a collaboration between the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s Bright from the Start initiative, targets children in low-income areas who rely on school meals during the academic year.

This summer’s program, which began June 9 and runs through July 25, provides free lunch for school-aged children up to age 18 at multiple locations, including eight outdoor pools, four Atlanta-Fulton Public Library branches, and one splashpad. Hours of operation vary by site.

To increase accessibility for families without reliable transportation, the city is continuing its Mobile Feeding Program on Wheels. Children enrolled in Camp Best Friends are also automatically eligible for free breakfast and lunch.

By the numbers:

Officials expect to serve an average of 3,000 meals daily and aim to deliver more than 150,000 meals by the end of summer. The program is federally funded and continues to be a vital resource for communities struggling with food insecurity and access to healthy meals.

What you can do:

Parents and caregivers can find a nearby meal site by calling 404-546-3122 or entering their ZIP code online at decal.ga.gov/Nutrition/Search.aspx. A full list of providers is also available on the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website.