Atlanta kids explore STEM careers at Westside Park event

Some local elementary school students got a hands-on lesson in science, technology, engineering and math during a special event designed to make STEM education fun and accessible.

The nonprofit organization Hope for Youth, or HYPE, hosted its "STEM Into Summer" event Sunday at Westside Park. Through interactive activities like making ice cream, kids learned how science applies to everyday life.

HYPE’s founder launched the organization to encourage middle and high school girls from underserved communities to explore careers in STEM fields. The program also pairs students with mentors to help them envision a future in industries where women are often underrepresented.

This year’s event was held in partnership with Walmart, helping to bring the experience to even more young learners.