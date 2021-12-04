Driver 'bonks' beam protecting historic Cobb covered bridge

article

A driver took off after damaging a beam protecting a historic covered bridge in Cobb County, authorities said.

Crews were out at the historic Concord Road covered bridge Friday night, where they say a driver made it past multiple warnings signs and "bonked" the silver protective beam on the north side of the bridge.

"The beam did its job protecting the bridge, but the road was closed for a couple of hours, so the guardian could be uprighted," according to Cobb County Department of Transportation.

They said the offending driver fled into the darkness.

