Driver arrested for DUI following crash with 'serious injuries' in Duluth

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Duluth
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department said officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after being involved in a "serious injury crash" on Sunday.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles on Buford Highway, just south of Old Peachtree Road. 

Police said a person was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the other car was placed under arrest. 

