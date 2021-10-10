Driver arrested for DUI following crash with 'serious injuries' in Duluth
article
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department said officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after being involved in a "serious injury crash" on Sunday.
Police said the crash involved two vehicles on Buford Highway, just south of Old Peachtree Road.
Police said a person was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the other car was placed under arrest.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS
Advertisement