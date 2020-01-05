Driver arrested after fatal crash in Cobb County

Cobb County Police are investigating after a fatal crash Sunday morning along Dallas-Acworth Highway.

According to police, a 2016 Dodge Caravan was driving southbound on Dallas-Acworth Highway while a 1998 GMC Sierra was traveling in the northbound lanes, before the Dodge went in to the northbound lanes and crashed head on with the GMC.

Authorities identified the driver of the GMC as 24-year-old Daniel Rogers of Cartersville. Rodgers died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 23-year-old Shakim Holloman. Holloman was not injured. One passenger in the Dodge was not injured, while a second passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested Holloman because it is believed he fell asleep behind the wheel. Holloman faces several charges including: Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Suspended Registration.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about the incident should the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

