Driver arrested after crashing into nail salon on Roswell Road, police say

article

An Atlanta nail shop has some rebuilding to do after police say a drunk driver crashed their car through the building over the weekend.

Officials say the crash happened at the Hammond Nails and Spa on Roswell Road.

Investigators arrested the driver and charged them with a DUI. Officials have not released the driver's name.

FOX 5 cameras saw the damage had been boarded up on Monday morning.

There was no word on when the business would reopen.