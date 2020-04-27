Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site available for one day in Conyers

A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be available by appointment in Conyers this week.

This Friday, May 1, Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County health departments are returning to Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers.

Appointments are available by calling 770-513-5631 for anyone who thinks they have COVID-19.

Testing is also available, regardless if a person has symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical workers exposed to COVID-19.

The testing site will be operating for only one day. It will include a medical provider collecting a nasal swab while the person remains in his or her car.

Test results will be available 48-72 hours after the swab is collected.

