Police searching for car involved in drive-by shooting at Atlanta nightclub

Police are searching for a car believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting outside a southwest Atlanta nightclub.

The shooting happened overnight at Lacura Bar & Bistro on the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

Officers say while they were at the scene, the same car drove by again and fired more shots.

Thankfully, no one was injured in either shooting.

Investigators say a nearby camera caught footage of the vehicle, which they described as a new silver Ford sedan.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.