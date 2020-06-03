Drive-by shooting at downtown Waffle House sends man to hospital

Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect after witnesses said he opened fire into a downtown Waffle House early Wednesday morning, critically wounding a man inside the restaurant.

Investigators said the suspect got into some type of disagreement with a group inside the restaurant on Courtland Street around 3:30 a.m. and they were all asked to go outside.

The suspect then got into what is described as a white luxury SUV and drove by the Waffle House, shooting several times.

He did not strike any of the people he had been arguing with but instead hit a 58-year-old man inside.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large.