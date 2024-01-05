Dramatic video shows bystanders flipping car to free trapped man in DeKalb County

Good Samaritans jumped in to help a man after he flipped his car into a creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.

The dramatic moments were caught on video off of Memorial Drive in the Clarkston area.

"My instinct just told me to go down there and help them out," said Ahmad Alzerj, one of men who jumped into action.

Alzerj was working at his thrift store when he heard the car careen off the road.

It rolled over before landing in a creek bed.

The driver’s side door was facing the shallow water.

The driver was stuck.

"I was thinking of him drowning," Alzerj said. "I was like let me flip the car over just to get him out the water."

"See if we could flip the car," he’s heard in the video saying to one of his workers.

After a few shoves, they were able to flip it upright. They then had to pry the door open to get the guy out of that car and up the steep embankment.

"[The driver] was out of it man," he said. "He was scared, he was crying, bleeding."

But thankfully not seriously hurt.

Alzerj says that stretch of Memorial Drive can be particularly dangerous.

"Sadly to say this wasn’t the first time it happened," he said.

Even as FOX 5 interviewed him, we witnessed several close calls.

"This is Memorial Drive so there’s a lot of speeders, people not being too cautious."

It’s not clear what led up to this accident on Thursday.

But Alzerj says the parents of the young man behind the wheel were very grateful he was there.

"His mom and his dad happened to come and they hugged me," he said. "I’m glad I was there, I was at the right place at the right time."