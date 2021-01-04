Dozens of Duluth mailboxes broken into, neighbors fear stimulus checks were inside

Thieves clean out dozens of mailboxes at the MAA Prescott apartments in Duluth, as many await a much-needed stimulus check in the mail.

Gwinnett County police are investigating the crime, which could have happened sometime between New Year's Eve and early morning New Year's Day.

A man who lives in the complex, who did not want to be named out of safety corners, said he noticed the mailboxes were ripped open early Friday morning.

"It's like they used a crowbar or something to try and open it up," he said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The suspects managed to pry open metal mailboxes at the Prescott apartments on Centerview Drive in Duluth.

Advertisement

Neighbors said criminals have hit the property before.

"It could be an inside job. It happened about two months ago, same thing," the man said.

He said the items stolen from his box were more sentimental than for his livelihood

"My dad and my sister sent me something and I never received it. Gift cards, Christmas cards, bills, too," he said.

"I was mad. I'm frustrated. People losing their jobs, no checks, it's bad," he said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The boxes are now warped, and many remain open.

Mail carriers struggled to drop off items as they sorted mail while FOX 5's cameras were rolling Monday, days after the mailboxes were broken into.

Neighbors said they want to see security cameras inside the mail area to deter thieves from tampering with potentially sensitive documents again, as several others living in the complex hope their stimulus check makes it into the right hands.

Messages left for property managers to inquire about what is being done about the dented mailboxes, if the metal doors will be replaced, and if they plan to increase security were not returned.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.