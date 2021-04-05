Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Dozens displaced in early morning Norcross apartment fire

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Norcross
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services)

NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters have successfully put out a blaze that heavily damaged a Norcross apartment building early Monday morning.

Officials say they were called to the Las Palamas Apartments on Seasons Parkway around 3:10 a.m. after reports of a fire.

When they arrived, crews found the back of the building engulfed in flames and the fire already through the roof of the building.

Crews were able to successfully evacuate all the residents and report no injuries at the time.

(Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services)

According to officials, the fire caused heavy damage to multiple units and parts of the roof. The Red Cross is now assisting the around 26 residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.