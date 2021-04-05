Dozens displaced in early morning Norcross apartment fire

article

Gwinnett County firefighters have successfully put out a blaze that heavily damaged a Norcross apartment building early Monday morning.

Officials say they were called to the Las Palamas Apartments on Seasons Parkway around 3:10 a.m. after reports of a fire.

When they arrived, crews found the back of the building engulfed in flames and the fire already through the roof of the building.

Crews were able to successfully evacuate all the residents and report no injuries at the time.

(Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services)

According to officials, the fire caused heavy damage to multiple units and parts of the roof. The Red Cross is now assisting the around 26 residents displaced by the fire.

Advertisement

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.