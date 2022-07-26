Woman shoots man outside of Downtown Atlanta transition house, police say

article

Police are searching for a woman on the run after shooting a man outside a Downtown Atlanta transition house overnight.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the woman shot her victim shortly before midnight during a fight near the Commons at Imperial Hotel Apartments on the 300 block of Peachtree Street.

Medics transported the unidentified man to Grady. At last report he is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Police have not released the identity of the female suspect but say that she is a Black woman with green hair who fled north on Peachtree on foot following the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.