1 arrested, 2 wanted after dozens of cars broken into at Downtown Atlanta apartment garage

article

Police have one man in custody and are searching for two more after more than two dozen cars were targeted for break-ins at a Downtown Atlanta parking garage.

It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the parking garage for apartments located on the corner of Auburn and Piedmont avenues.

Atlanta police say officer arrived at the scene only to have three men run. Officers were able to take one of the men into custody.

Atlanta police investigate after about two dozen vehicles were targeted for break-ins by three crooks in the garage of a Downtown Atlanta apartment building on the morning of Jan. 18, 2023. (FOX 5)

Multiple charges are pending for 17-year-old Dominique Scott. Investigators say they were able to recover a firearm and a bag of marijuana off the suspect. In addition, officers were able to find gloves, a mask and screwdriver.

Atlanta police investigate after about two dozen vehicles were targeted for break-ins by three crooks in the garage of a Downtown Atlanta apartment building on the morning of Jan. 18, 2023. (FOX 5)

An Audi reported stolen out of DeKalb County was found nearby. Investigators believe it was driven by the suspects.

Police are searching for the other two suspects.