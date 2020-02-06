Downed trees, flooding concerns after severe storms roll through north Georgia

North Georgia saw widespread damage and flooding Thursday morning as severe storms capable of producing a tornado ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and surrounding counties.

In Gordon County, at least seven structures were damaged from strong winds. Fortunately no one was injured.

The National Weather Service said it would be out to survey the damage to determine if a tornado moved through the area.

Damage in Gordon County

Gordon County storm damage.

In Dunwoody, strong winds brought down a tree onto a car as it was traveling along Interstate 285 eastbound at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The car suffered significant damage. Thankfully the driver was unharmed.

Tree falls on car in Dunwoody.

Dunwoody Police tweeted out video of the tree falling onto the car, which was taken by another motorist on the interstate. In the video, you can see other cars swerve to get out of the way.

Damage after tree falls on car.

FOX 5 viewer Matt Long shared a photo with us of another large tree that fell in Jefferson.

Jefferson storm damage courtesy of Matt Long.

In unincorporated Sennville, a tree came crashing down onto the front porch of a home.

Warwick Way in unincorporated Snellville.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of the FOX 5 viewing area until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The storms have dumped large amounts of rain across the Atlanta viewing area, causing widespread flooding. In Cherokee County, Union Hill Road near Marvin Land Road was closed due to water across the roadway.

Union Hill Rd. near Marvin Land Rd.

Floodwaters also overtook Wright’s Mill Road, forcing the road to close. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office tweeted a video of water rushing over the road, tracking in debris.

In Brookhaven, a section of the Peachtree Creek Greenway behind Corporate Square has been closed due to flooding.

Several north Georgia counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Once the rain and storms sweep out, much colder air will blast in on Friday. It won't be impossible to see a few flurries flying over the north Georgia mountains early in the day. Friday will be windy with highs only in the 40s.