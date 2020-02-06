2 drivers stranded in rising floodwaters in Habersham County

Emergency officials in Habersham County were busy rescuing drivers who became stranded in rising floodwaters Thursday.

The Habersham County Emergency Services said they were called out just afternoon to a report of a stranded motorist who had attempted to cross standing water and then became disabled along Beaver Creek Road on the north side of the county. Officials found the driver on top of his full-sized pickup truck with the water up to the windows.

Officials said the driver was on the access road to a subdivision which had only one way in and out, on the opposite end of the rising waters from rescue workers. A resident of that subdivision was able to reach the driver using a raft and was able to get the driver to safety

Just after rescue workers cleared that call, a similar call came in on the south side of the county. There, officials found an Amazon delivery van submerged in water with the driver waiting on the roof.

Rescue workers were able to throw him a lifejacket and get secure a safety line to retrieve him from the middle of the flooded area.

The driver was taken to Habersham Medical Center for evaluation.

Both drivers, whose names were not released, are expected to be okay and no other injuries were reported.

"It's extremely dangerous to not only citizens but our personnel in having to rescue them," Habersham County Emergency Service Director Chad Black told NowHabersham.com.

Emergency officials remind drivers to not try to drive through standing water.

Habersham County Schools decided to delay the start of their school day by two hours on Friday because of the storms which passed through on Thursday.

