Severe storms move out, cooler air moves in

The heavy rains and occasional severe storms in Georgia on Thursday are ushering in a blast of cool air. That will give the area a chance to dry out a little, but some of that moisture will stick around possibly producing some flurries in extreme north Georgia.

The good news is the severe weather threat for north Georgia has moved out, even though the area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning. Expect overnight Thursday in early Friday morning to turn windy and cold.

Temps will tumble into the 30s by morning with a few areas in north Georgia seeing some snow showers. Light accumulations are possible in the higher elevations of the North Georgia Mountains.

Winds will be gusty out of the WNW at 20+ mph.

Friday will be the coldest day of the next 7 days as warmer temps return next week with more rain.

Some school districts across north Georgia have opted to delay the start of school on Friday because of the storms and the potential of some winter weather.

