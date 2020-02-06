Tree smashes car and dental office in Carrollton

Raging winds and rain ripped a tree out of the ground onto a car and a dentist's office in Carroll County.

The Dental Center of Carrollton was open, and patients and staff were inside as the tree slammed into the building.

Everyone inside the office ran to the back of the building to see what the booming noise was, and employees say their patient was incredibly helpful and stayed with them until the fire department arrived.

