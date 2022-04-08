Douglasville Police to hold multi-agency recruiting event Saturday

While law enforcement agencies across the country struggle to recruit new officers, one metro Atlanta police department has decided to take a new approach.

"We know in law enforcement in the last few years we took a big hit on what individuals have done, not per se the law enforcement organizations, but we need people to come in and make a change," explained Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks.

The Douglasville Police Department will host a recruiting event Saturday and has invited about 20 other agencies to also take part.

"Developing and ensuring that each department gets good people for our law enforcement profession--that's the vision that I had for presenting this and bringing other law enforcement agencies here," said Chief Sparks.

The event will include representatives from:

Atlanta Police Department

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Clayton County Police Department

Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Decatur Police Department

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Douglas County Emergency 911

Douglasville Police Department

Dunwoody Police Department

East Point Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Fulton County Marshall's Office

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Georgia Department of Public Safety--Motor Carrier Division

Georgia State Patrol

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Six Flags Over Georgia (Security)

South Fulton Police Department

Chief Sparks said allowing applicants to learn about the different functions of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will help job seekers determine which one is the best fit for them.

"Each one of them have specific roles and if a person wants to make sure that the community where their family goes to the mall, goes to the stores, and they want to make sure it's secure and safe, come check out a local agency. Come check out where you live," said Chief Sparks.

According to Chief Sparks, Douglasville PD currently has 12 officer positions open.

"The thing I would be more proud of is that we here at Douglasville opened it up to other agencies to fill their staff," Chief Sparks said. "Yes, would I like to get 12 for me? Yes, but I'm thinking more on the lines of our overall professional law enforcement here in Georgia."

The hiring event will take place at the Douglasville Police Department, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30135 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

