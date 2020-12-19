Douglasville police investigate after reports of gunshots at Arbor Place Mall

Douglasville police are investigating after reports of gunfire at Arbor Place Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers went to the scene near the mall's security entrance.

Shortly before 4 p.m., investigators said there was no longer an active shooter in the area.

Two women began fighting and at some point, a gun was discharged, police say.

Both of the females involved in the fight then left the mall.

Advertisement

According to police, only two people were involved in the fight.

No gunshot victims were found on the scene. One person was injured during a fall and was taken from the hospital in an ambulance.

WATCH FOX 5 ATLANTA LIVE COVERAGE

An investigation continues.

------

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.