Douglasville officer critically injured in early morning crash

A Douglasville police officer was critically injured in an early morning crash on Monday in Carroll County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the officer was following the curve near Bankhead Highway and Carrollton Villa Rica Highway when the vehicle left the roadway.

The patrol car then collided head-on with a power pole.

Emergency crews promptly arrived at the scene and were eventually able to free the officer from the vehicle.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was quickly transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

As of late Monday evening, the condition of the officer remains unknown.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the crash and has not yet determined if weather conditions played a role.