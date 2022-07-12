Police investigate homicide near Jessie Davis Park in Douglasville

article

Detectives in Douglasville spent Tuesday evening investigating a homicide.

Police tape surrounded the now closed section of Old Dallas Road just beyond the football field at Jessie Davis Park and the Alive J. Hawthorne Community Center near Dallas Highway and Malone Street.

Police said one male was dead.

Douglasville police said detectives were investigating a homicide on July 12, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene and speaking to people nearby.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not been released.

It was not clear if police were searching for a suspect.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.