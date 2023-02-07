Three men charged in Douglasville hotel murder of 19-year-old

The family of a murdered 19-year-old man is one step closer to getting justice. Douglasville investigators announced charges for three men connected to the case.

On Sunday, police said they found the body of Dayjon Moore in a hotel room at the Royal Inn and Suites on Durelee Lane. Homicide investigators revealed Moore was shot during an argument.

Andre Mitchell, 46, Charmon Smith, 34, Dorian Edmonds, 34, were taken into custody.

Police charged the trio with the following:

Andre Mitchell - Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and murder

Charmon Smith - Party to a crime of aggravated assault and felony murder

Dorian Edmonds - Party to a crime of aggravated assault and felony murder

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.

This story is developing, check back for updates.