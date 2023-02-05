Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel room, detectives say

Douglasville police officers responding to a call about a fight that took place at a hotel on Durelee Lane said they found a man, deceased, inside one of the rooms.

Police said the call came in regarding the Royal Inn & Suites in Douglasville on Sunday.

Detectives opened an investigation to determine what led to the tragic incident.

The victim's identity and the nature of his death have not yet been released. Police have also not identified a suspect, or suspects, in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.