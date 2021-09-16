Georgia doctor accused of distributing 'massive quantities' of opioids

article

Three Georgia healthcare professionals have been federally indicted for multiple charges of distributing "massive quantities" of controlled substances, officials say.

The 52-count federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to the indictment, 67-year-old Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson and two others who worked under him joined a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances including highly addictive opioids. In at least one case, officials say the addictive drugs led to the death of a person.

Officials accuse the Douglas, Georgia doctor, who owned Steve Anderson, PC and Steve Anderson Behavior Health, of operating "pain management and addiction facilities which dispensed controlled substances without any legitimate medical purpose" from Feb. 1, 2016 to Sept 30, 2020.

"Our efforts to eradicate the illegal distribution of dangerous and addictive drugs in our neighborhoods target both the shadowy street dealers and white-coated prescribers alike," said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. "With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to bring to justice those who would spread poison in our communities."

Anderson is charged with conspiracy, distribution and dispensation of controlled substances resulting in death, 48 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensation of controlled substances, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Bridgett Stephanie Taylor, a 55-year-old nurse practitioner, was charged with conspiracy, eight counts of unlawful distribution and dispensation of controlled substances, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Wandle Keith Butler, a 57-year-old physician assistant, is also charged with conspiracy, three counts of unlawful distribution and dispensation of controlled substances, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

