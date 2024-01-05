Douglas County woman's family lost at sea off cost of Haiti

The desperate search is on for a family lost at sea. A Douglas County woman says that her cousins disappeared when bad weather caused their boat to sink off the coast of Haiti. They were en route to visit other family members on a small island to celebrate the new year together.

Olna Dupre's family never expected to start the new year in desperation. "This past six days have been no sleep for anyone involved," Dupre said. "It’s been a tough week."

Dupre, who lives in Douglasville, explains that her cousins, all from Haiti, boarded a boat last Saturday night to reach a small island off the coast of Gonaives. Unfortunately, a storm hit during their journey.

"The weather hit," Dupre said. "The waves were just terrible."

The boat succumbed to the elements. "The main boat sank after they got everyone off the boat," Dupre said.

Merisnel, Dupre's cousin, ventured out from the island in a canoe onto the rough waters to rescue passengers from the sinking boat.

"That particular canoe is the canoe that vanished," Dupre said. Thirteen people were on the canoe. "Nine were my family members."

Only two cousins managed to make it back to safety. "Seven family members are lost at sea," Dupre said, including six children. "The youngest was 5."

Dupre remains hopeful that they somehow made it to another small island nearby. "They’re there. There. They may be on island, maybe somewhere secluded. I’m holding out hope so strongly."

Dupre's family in Haiti continues their search for their loved ones and others still missing. However, resources and time are running out.