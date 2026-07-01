Douglas County teacher Maris Nichols awaits August hearing

article

The Brief Maris Nichols has pleaded not guilty to all 27 felony charges and requested a jury trial. A judge will hear arguments Aug. 10 on whether Nichols should be released on bond while her case moves forward. Her attorneys have filed several pretrial motions seeking evidence from prosecutors and asking the court to suppress statements and other evidence.



Former Alexander High School teacher Maris Nichols remains behind bars as her criminal case moves into its next phase, with her attorneys filing a series of motions that could shape what evidence is allowed at trial.

What we know:

Nichols, who now faces 27 felony charges, has waived formal arraignment, entered a not guilty plea through her attorneys and requested a jury trial, according to court documents.

The next major step in the case is set for Aug. 10, when a Douglas County judge will consider whether Nichols should be granted bond.

Nichols had previously been granted bond, but was put back in jail after she allegedly committed dozens of bond violations.

Prosecutors have already said they plan to oppose her release.

Defense begins laying out its case

While prosecutors continue preparing their case, Nichols' attorneys are asking the court to review how investigators handled the investigation.

What they're saying:

Among the motions filed are requests to suppress statements Nichols made to investigators, with the defense arguing they were obtained in violation of her constitutional rights. Attorneys are also seeking access to evidence collected during the investigation, including witness statements, recordings, search warrants and other investigative records.

The defense is also preserving its ability to challenge searches conducted during the investigation and is asking the court to require prosecutors to turn over any evidence that could help Nichols' defense or undermine the credibility of witnesses.

The filings do not address whether Nichols is guilty or innocent. Instead, they focus on legal and procedural issues that are common as felony cases move toward trial.

Bond fight comes next

Nichols' attorneys are again asking the court to release her on bond.

In their latest filing, they argue Nichols voluntarily surrendered each time new charges were filed, has no criminal history and is not a flight risk. They also dispute prosecutors' claims that she repeatedly violated the conditions of her previous bond, saying her travel was limited to court-approved activities such as medical appointments, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, religious services and meetings with her attorneys.

Bond hearing in August

What's next:

The Aug. 10 hearing will focus on whether Nichols should remain in jail while awaiting trial.

Beyond the bond issue, the judge will eventually decide the defense's pretrial motions, including whether certain statements or evidence can be used at trial. Those rulings could play an important role as the case moves closer to a jury.

Why Nichols was arrested

The backstory:

Maris Nichols was arrested in early May after investigators accused her of engaging in inappropriate relationships with multiple students. Authorities allege the conduct included sexual contact, explicit messages and the exchange of sexually explicit photos and videos.

A Douglas County grand jury later returned a 27-count indictment charging Nichols with multiple offenses connected to the alleged relationships. Warrants also allege Nichols operated an OnlyFans account and some students discovered the account and used that information to blackmail her by threatening to expose it unless they received better grades. Investigators included those allegations as part of the broader case.

Prosecutors have also accused Nichols of violating the conditions of her bond, alleging she repeatedly left her approved residence without permission while on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She turned herself in on those alleged bond violations last week. Nichols has denied the allegations through the legal process. The case remains pending, and she is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

At this time, it is unknown if the students involved will face any disciplinary action.

PREVIOUS STORIES