Former Douglas County teacher Maris Nichols due in court Monday

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The Brief Former teacher Maris Nichols is expected in court Monday. She faces a 27-count indictment involving alleged sexual contact with students. Prosecutors have also accused her of violating bond conditions.



Former Maris Nichols is expected to appear in court Monday as she faces dozens of criminal charges involving alleged sexual contact with students.

What we know:

Nichols, a former biology teacher and football program administrator at Alexander High School in Douglas County, was indicted on 27 counts related to the allegations.

She turned herself in to authorities last week after prosecutors alleged she repeatedly violated the conditions of her bond.

The backstory:

Maris Nichols was arrested in early May after investigators accused her of engaging in inappropriate relationships with multiple students. Authorities allege the conduct included sexual contact, explicit messages and the exchange of sexually explicit photos and videos.

A Douglas County grand jury later returned a 27-count indictment charging Nichols with multiple offenses connected to the alleged relationships. Warrants also allege Nichols operated an OnlyFans account and some students discovered the account and used that information to blackmail her by threatening to expose it unless they received better grades. Investigators included those allegations as part of the broader case.

Prosecutors have also accused Nichols of violating the conditions of her bond, alleging she repeatedly left her approved residence without permission while on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She turned herself in on those alleged bond violations last week. Nichols has denied the allegations through the legal process. The case remains pending, and she is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

At this time, it is unknown if the students involved will face any disciplinary action.

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