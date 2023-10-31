Douglas County teacher arrested for possible child molestation

A teacher at Turner Middle School is now facing serious charges of child molestation. The investigation into this disturbing case began on Oct. 4 when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office initiated an inquiry into allegations of inappropriate social media contact between the teacher and a student.

As the investigation unfolded, it became evident that the teacher, identified as Andrew Goswick, had engaged in late-night communications with multiple female students without the consent or knowledge of their parents. Even more alarming was the discovery that these communications involved sexually explicit material and conversations.

On Oct. 27, a search warrant and an arrest warrant were executed at Andrew Goswick's residence. Goswick was taken into custody and now faces a charge of Felony Child Molestation. He is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bail.

Authorities have emphasized that this is still an active investigation, and more charges may be forthcoming as additional evidence is uncovered.



