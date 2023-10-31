Douglas County teacher arrested for possible child molestation

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County
8
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Polk County, Haralson County

Douglas County teacher arrested for possible child molestation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglas County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher at Turner Middle School is now facing serious charges of child molestation. The investigation into this disturbing case began on Oct. 4 when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office initiated an inquiry into allegations of inappropriate social media contact between the teacher and a student.

As the investigation unfolded, it became evident that the teacher, identified as Andrew Goswick, had engaged in late-night communications with multiple female students without the consent or knowledge of their parents. Even more alarming was the discovery that these communications involved sexually explicit material and conversations.

On Oct. 27, a search warrant and an arrest warrant were executed at Andrew Goswick's residence. Goswick was taken into custody and now faces a charge of Felony Child Molestation. He is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bail.

Authorities have emphasized that this is still an active investigation, and more charges may be forthcoming as additional evidence is uncovered. 


 