3 sentenced for roles in brutal murder of Douglas County man found bound with duct tape

Two men will spend the rest of their lives behind bars for the brutal 2022 murder of Stiles Stilley.

Daniel Gillstrap and Marshall Fleming were found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and theft by taking. Fleming’s trial concluded at the start of September and Gillstrap’s ended on Wednesday.

"This case was a brutal and vicious attack on Stiles Stilley’s life. The defendants showed no remorse and continued to victimize Mr. Stilley and his family even after his death." Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

Stilley’s body was found inside an East County Line Road home on Sept. 18, 2022. He was bound with duct tape.

Fleming and Gillstrap befriended Stilley and promised to help him make repairs to his home. The two moved in with him, with Fleming moving out after a brief stay. Gillstrap would leave the home on Sept. 9 after the power was turned off.

Strapped for cash, the two men enlisted Fleming asked his love interest, Elizabeth Allen, to drive them to Stilley’s home in an effort to rob him. However, he was not there, and the home was dark.

Using their key, Fleming ended up calling Stilley, luring him back to the house. When he arrived, that is when they attacked. Fleming struck the man in the head with the heavy bolt cutters he had brought with him. After the beating, he was bound with duct tape, with the men covering’s his head and all but his nostrils.

The men then carried Stilley to the bathroom and barricaded the doors.

Gillstrap left in Stilley’s car, while Allen, who had remained in the car, drove Fleming away.

Stilley would not be discovered for two days and by that time, had died on the bathroom floor in his own home.

An investigation led police to the two men and two separate car chases in an attempt to bring them to justice.

Cellphone records, surveillance video, physical evidence, and witness statements were presented in court to support the prosecution’s case.

Allen, who had no direct involvement in the murder, pleaded guilty of her part of driving the getaway car and helping to cover up the crime. She was sentenced to 15 years with 12 to serve in prison. She also agreed to testify.

Gillstrap and Fleming were both sentenced to life without parole and life with the possibility of parole to run consecutively to one another.