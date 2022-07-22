Douglas County shooting victim crashes into car trying to get to hospital

Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led to a shooting between two family members outside a Lithia Springs home Friday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report around 11:15 a.m. of a domestic incident with shots fired at a house on Trail Creek Drive. On their way to the scene, they discovered the victim had lost control and crashed into another vehicle at the entrance to the Stonewood Subdivision off County Line Road. Investigators believe the man had tried to drive himself to get treatment for his injuries.

First responders rushed all three people involved in that wreck to a nearby hospital.

"In the other vehicle there was a mother and child that was transported, but from everything I understand they're going to be okay. They're just being taken to be checked out," said Douglas County Sheriff's Office Capt. Trent Wilson.

Deputies said the suspect remained at the shooting scene and they took him into custody. Investigators have not released what charges the man faces and were still trying to determine whether the victim also exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Evidence markers at the scene Friday showed multiple rounds were fired during the incident.

"It's crazy. Shootings everywhere--everything's gone crazy in the world," said Desiree Kennemore, who lives nearby.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies investigate after a shootout between two family members outside a Lithia Springs home on July 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Kennemore said her grandchildren were home at the time and took shelter inside a closet.

Investigators did not know the exact relationship between the shooter and the victim, but said there was no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

"We have the scene under control," said Capt. Wilson. "There is no other outstanding shooters, no other outstanding victims. So, the community is safe at this time."