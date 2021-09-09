Douglas County family searching for missing woman

article

Deputies need your help finding a Douglas County woman who has been missing for days.

Officials say Zhaavier Reeves was last seen by her family on Sept. 6 in Douglas County.

Reeves is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and red dreadlocks.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

If you have any information that could help find Reeves, please call the Douglas County Sheriffs Office at 678-486-1307.

