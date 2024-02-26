Douglas County man found guilty of raping minor relative

On Feb. 22, a Douglas County jury found George Johnston, 52, guilty of charges including rape, statutory rape, and child molestation.

The incident occurred in the late hours of Dec. 18 and into Dec. 19, 2020, when a minor child visited her relative, George Johnston, at his residence in Douglas County. Other adults were present, and they provided the victim with alcohol.

The victim became heavily intoxicated, passed out, and later woke up in Johnston’s bedroom with different clothes on. She experienced soreness, had bruises on her body, and had vomited on herself. Overhearing Johnston admit over the phone that he had intercourse with her while she was intoxicated, the victim texted a friend for help, leading to her grandmother picking her up.

Alarmed by the situation, the victim's grandmother took her to the hospital, where medical staff conducted a sexual assault exam. Law enforcement was contacted, and evidence collected during the examination matched Johnston’s DNA according to tests conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

During the trial, the jury also heard testimony from the victim's sister, who had been assaulted by Johnston a year prior under similar circumstances.

District Attorney Dalia Racine commented, "The unfortunate reality is that tragedies like this happen far too often. Predators find opportunities to exploit and take advantage of our vulnerable children. We cannot and will not stand for it. Thankfully, these victims came forward, and this defendant was held accountable, and he cannot harm another child."

Following consideration of all evidence and testimony, the jury convicted George Johnston on charges of rape, statutory rape, and child molestation. The sentencing is scheduled for March 11.