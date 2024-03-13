Georgia man accused of trying to intimidate witness with Instagram video

article

Douglas County deputies have arrested a man accused of using a social media video to try to intimidate a witness in an ongoing case.

Officials say on March 10, Douglas County investigators learned of a video posted on Instagram, X, and other social media platforms showing a witness identifying a suspect in a line-up.

The witness said that they were worried about possible retaliation from someone who recognized them in the video.

Working with Instagram, investigators were able to identify the account that originally uploaded the video, which they say belonged to Darius Pyles.

During their investigation, officials say they also learned that Pyles was affiliated with a criminal street gang.

Deputies arrested Pyles and charged him with felony influencing a witness and felony participation in criminal gang activity.

He's now in custody at the Douglas County Jail without bond.

In order to protect the witness, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds says he has ordered extra patrols around their home.