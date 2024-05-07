Judge postpones Trump's classified documents case indefinitely

article

Former President Donald Trump’s classified records trial stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday.

The trial was set to begin on May 20, but U.S. district judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon postponed it, citing unresolved issues in the case, the sensitive nature of the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA), as well as the fact that some of Trump's attorneys are currently defending him in the New York hush money case.

"Finalization of a trial date at this juncture…would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury," she wrote.

Cannon did not set a new date, reducing the likelihood that the trial will happen before the November election.

What is Trump charged with?

Trump was charged out of Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified materials. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, stacks of boxes can be observed in the White and Gold Ballroom of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump was also charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of the investigation — an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts. He pleaded not guilty to those as well.

How many court cases is Trump involved in?

As of this report, Trump is currently involved in four criminal cases, which includes the classified documents case.

A second case out of Fulton County, Georgia, has charged Trump, as well as 18 others, with participating in a scheme to illegally attempt to overturn the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also involved in a third criminal case in Washington, D.C., which charged him with allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

And in New York, Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments — including the payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels — recording them instead as legal expenses. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.