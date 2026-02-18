Dallas man convicted of child molestation and sexual battery

article

A Paulding County jury has found a 64-year-old man guilty on seven counts related to the sexual assault and exploitation of a child, District Attorney Robert S. Lane announced.

What we know:

William Prather, of Dallas, Georgia, was convicted on Jan. 13 of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The verdict followed a four-day trial that included testimony from the victim, who was 12 years old at the time the investigation began in May 2023.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit launched the probe after the child reported the abuse to a guardian. After one day of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

What's next:

Prather remains in custody while awaiting a sentencing hearing. Under Georgia law, he faces potential life imprisonment for the aggravated sexual battery conviction, along with decades of additional time for the remaining charges. Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt will schedule the sentencing following a pre-sentence investigation.