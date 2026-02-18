Delta says no cockpit breach attempt on Houston-to-Atlanta flight

article

Delta Air Lines says a passenger did not try to breach the cockpit of a Houston-to-Atlanta flight that returned to William P. Hobby Airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday, walking back earlier reports from Houston police that suggested an attempted flight deck breach.

What we know:

Delta said Flight 2557, a Boeing 717 with 85 customers and five crew members, turned back to Hobby shortly after takeoff around 5:25 a.m. local time because a customer was exhibiting "unruly and unlawful behavior" toward other passengers. The airline said the customer "approached crew and customers but did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck."

Houston police said officers were called at 5:38 a.m. after a report involving the flight and responded after the aircraft returned to the airport. Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Atlanta-based airline said the flight declared an emergency for arrival, landed safely and was met by law enforcement. Delta said the flight later re-departed and was expected to arrive in Atlanta about 90 minutes behind schedule, deferring further details to police.

Delta issued the following apology to its passengers:

"The safety of our customers and crew is paramount, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels."

Dig deeper:

Airplane cockpits are now among the most secure spaces in the sky — a reality shaped by major safety overhauls in the years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. During those attacks, hijackers forced their way into the cockpits of four planes and crashed them into prominent U.S. landmarks, destroying the Twin Towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon.

In the aftermath, the aviation industry dramatically tightened security. The Transportation Security Administration was created to screen passengers, cockpit doors were reinforced, and strict locking procedures were put in place — all designed to prevent anyone from gaining unauthorized access to the flight deck.

What's next:

The investigation into Wednesday’s incident remains ongoing.