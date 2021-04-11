Douglas County law enforcement investigating shooting on I-20 ramp

article

Police in Douglas County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in a highway shooting on Interstate 20.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said, on April 9 at approximately 5:08 p.m., a black man driving a small black car shot the rear window of a white Honda Accord during a road rage incident on the entry ramp to I-20 WB from Thornton Road.

The driver of the small black car backed up the entry ramp and fled onto Thornton road in an unknown direction.

Officials said the public can report information and contact Investigator Nathan Mitchell with any information at (770) 577-5108 or mnmitchell@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

