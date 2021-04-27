Douglas County jail trusty walks off work detail, sheriff's office says

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help to locate an inmate that walked off a work detail on Tuesday morning.

Jail trusty Letitia Lynn Bishop, 46, was last seen in the area of Fairburn Road around 11:35 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Bishop is described by deputies as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a gray T-shirt with print on the front, and black shoes.

Deputies said Bishop was in jail on nonviolent charges and is not considered to be a danger to the community, but they would like to locate her as soon as possible.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 770-949-5656.

