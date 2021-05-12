Douglas County homicide suspect arrested in Mississippi, deputies say

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said authorities in Mississippi arrested a man accused of killing his boyfriend.

Deputies said 24-year-old V’Daul Devontae Malik Guyton was identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting on Swooping Court in Douglasville on Tuesday.

Police said Mississippi State Police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies found him and arrested him for felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Douglas County investigators are currently in Mississippi, examining evidence and following up on this investigation.

Police said Guyton stole the victim's vehicle, which was missing from the original crime scene.

