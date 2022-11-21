Sheriff: Men use sledgehammer during lottery theft at Douglas County gas station

article

Investigators in Douglas County are searching for two men accused of a lottery theft at a local gas station.

Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Fairplay Chevron gas station on the 8300 block of Highway 166.

According to deputies, the two men entered the gas station's convenience store, broke the window with a sledgehammer, and stole the lottery ticket display.

Investigators believe the same suspects have committed similar crimes in Villa Rica, Georgia and Carroll County.

Deputies shared surveillance photos of the two men taken at the time of the theft.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (678) 489-1254 or email kjones@sheriff.douglas.ga.us