Kemp appoints 2 new Douglas County commissioners in wake of corruption indictment

Douglas County has two new commissioners appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in the wake of a bid-rigging scandal.

Retired Sheriff Phil Miller will temporarily replace Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Navy veteran Ricky Dobbs takes over for Commissioner Henry Mitchell.

Kemp suspended the two commissioners last month after their indictment for allegedly fixing a county contract for a campaign supporter.

Romona Jackson Jones and Henry Mitchell (Supplied)

Their replacements will remain in office until the criminal cases are resolved, or a special election can be held should there be a conviction.