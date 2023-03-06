Despite corruption indictment, two Douglas County commissioners attend meeting

Despite facing criminal charges, two Douglas County elected officials took their places at Monday's commission work session, including Douglas County chairman Romona Jackson Jones.

The chairman and commissioner Henry Mitchell are two of five people indicted over allegations they steered a county cleaning contract to a political supporter.

Jackson Jones is also accused of lying to GBI agents about the contract. Through her attorney, she has denied the charges.

Romona Jackson Jones chaired Monday's work session despite facing two felony counts related to corruption.

The chairman gaveled the meeting to order with no obvious sign that she faced serious legal jeopardy.

That changed immediately once voters were allowed to address the commission.

"Are you trying to gaslight the citizens?" asked Sharon Bachtel.

"It's kind of disgusting and disheartening," complained Kenneth Abhalter. "Maybe you should just resign before the end of this meeting today."

He wasn't the only one to ask that question.

"When can we expect [you] to step down?"asked Caesar Gonzalez.

"There's... I have no comment," said the chairman.

Kenneth Abhalter wanted the two commissioners to resign before the end of the meeting. They did not.

Why are the two still able to take part in county government? By statute, the governor has to wait 14 days before appointing a committee to recommend action. That can't happen until later this week. The committee can take another 14 days.

Meanwhile, the FOX 5 I-Team learned the county is already paying the commissioners' legal defense bills.

All three elected officials and former purchasing director Bill Peacock will have at least their initial legal fees paid by Douglas County.

"When will the constituents receive confirmation that the county will not be bankrolling the legal fees of those indicted?" asked Gonzalez.

But others told commissioners they still had their backs.

"I rise in support of our commissioners," said Gwendolyn Parker. "No town, city or county is perfect. No people who run it are perfect."

Referring to the criminal charges, Gwendolyn Parker said she thought Douglas County was a good place to live and "no people who run it are perfect."

Ingrid Landis-Davis criticized the GBI investigation while a group of supporters stood in the back of the meeting room humming a spiritual tune.

"This racism is here to stay, and it's our charge to fight and defeat it," she proclaimed.

All three indicted elected leaders are Black, including Tax Commissioner Greg Baker.

"This has nothing to do with Democrat, race, Black," countered Wanda White, another Douglas County citizen to address the board. "If you're doing wrong, you're doing wrong, and I don't care who you are."

Henry Mitchell and Greg Baker

Baker and Mitchell turned themselves in last week. The other three have until Friday to surrender.

Douglas County commissioners meet again for their regular session Tuesday.