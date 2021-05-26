Deputies: Woman stole $11K by using fake ID at Georgia bank

article

Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a bank account using a fake ID.

The Douglasville Sheriff's Office shared photos of the woman accused of bank fraud and identity theft on its Facebook Tuesday.

According to officials, the woman was able to make the transaction at the BB&T Bank on Thornton Road in Douglasville on April 4.

Deputies say the woman used a fake ID to withdraw a cashier's check for over $11,000.

If you have any information that could help, please contact Inv. J. Smith at 770-920-4992.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement



