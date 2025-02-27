Double shooting turns deadly along Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting along Jonesboro Road near Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta on Feb. 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two people were killed in a shooting at a tire shop on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road near Hutchens Road SE. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died after being taken to the hospital.



Two people are dead after a shooting at a tire shop along Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Police in southeast Atlanta established a sprawling crime scene following the incident.

What we know:

It occurred in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road near Hutchens Road SE.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived shortly before 4 p.m. and found two people had been shot.

Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene, while the other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The second person was later pronounced dead.

Crime scene tape blocked the roadway just north of Hutchens Road SE, and dozens of police cars lined the street.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two individuals have not been released, and details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

What's next:

The APD Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.